Atlantic storm heading for Spain should bring heavy rainfall by the end of this week

By Chris King • 17 April 2023 • 22:16

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect several parts of Spain by the end of this week as an Atlantic storm enters the country.

According to forecasts by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, an Atlantic storm is heading towards Spain that could leave significant rainfall in several areas of the country by the end of this week.

This week begins with the same anticyclonic situation as the last few days, that is, with dry and sunny weather in most of the mainland and the Balearic Islands. The big change in the weather will not occur until next Friday, April 21, with the arrival of the front.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 17-04-2023 hasta 23-04-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/ChJ1qn76Fd — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 17, 2023

Temperatures will once again rise above their normal values. They will be between 3°C and 6°C above the usual average for this time of year. Only in the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands will they remain around the normal values for the season. On Wednesday 19, values could well rise above 30ºC in the Guadalquivir Valley.

During the next few days, there will be intervals of low morning clouds in the Cantabrian area and Galicia regions. Daytime cloudiness will be experienced in the eastern third of the country and the Balearic Islands. AEMET has not ruled out occasional light showers in the Pyrenees and northeast of Catalonia during this period.

From Friday 21 onwards, cloudiness is likely to increase over the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with rainfall in the northwest third. During the weekend these rains will spread to other areas, even reaching the Mediterranean between Saturday 22 and Sunday 23.

Although the situation could change, according to the weather website eltiempo.es, rainfall could be: “heavier than we have seen in recent days, although it will not be enough to solve the problem of drought in Spain”.

Temperatures are expected to be lower than at the start of the week due to the arrival of the cold Atlantic front and the proximity of the storm.

In the last 60 years, mainland Spain has experienced three long-lasting and intense droughts. These occurred between 1982-1984, 1991-1996, and 2005-2009. According to records, 2005 was the year with the least rainfall between 1961-2018. Other shorter episodes occurred between 1975 and 1976, 1987 and 1988, 2000 and 2001, and 2017 and 2018.

“Sometimes there may be areas that are now experiencing a very intense drought”, but for all of mainland Spain those have been the worst episodes to date, commented Rubén Del Campo, a spokesman for AEMET.

The lack of rain also resulted in accumulated rainfall, which from October 1 to the first week of April yielded 334 l/m² throughout Spain. That is 19 per cent less than the normal expected value for that period of 411 l/m².

By geographical areas, the accumulated amounts are below normal in the Cantabrian fringe, except in Galicia. It is the same situation in a large part of the eastern half of the mainland, in the southern third, and in the Canary Islands, except in the southern half of Tenerife, as reported by larazon.es.

This situation, far from reversing, does not augur rosy forecasts sadly. May, for the moment: “does not seem to be very rainy, and June never usually is”, observed Del Campo. He added that with summer approaching, the long-range forecast is that Spain will be: “very hot, we don’t know if it’s as hot as last year, but with temperatures well above normal”.