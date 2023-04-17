Big Eyes Coin and Solana witness Bullish Trend, while Avalanche lags behind

By Guest Writer • 17 April 2023 • 14:49

The cryptocurrency market is currently witnessing an upsurge with several coins reaching new heights. One such coin, Solana (SOL), has skyrocketed and is now the 11th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also experiencing significant growth as its presale approaches its conclusion.

However, Avalanche (AJAX) is not enjoying the same level of success, and investors are eagerly waiting to see if it will catch up during this bullish period.

Solana’s price skyrockets during Crypto Market Bull Run

At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) has experienced a substantial price surge of over 14%, and it is currently trading at $23.20. SOL is among several cryptocurrencies that are enjoying bullish market trends.

Solana’s main objective was to perform similarly to Ethereum, while also improving upon it. This is why SOL is often referred to as the “Ethereum killer” because of its faster transaction speeds and lower costs, making the coin a popular choice among investors.

The name Solana was coined by Anatoly Yakovenko, a software developer, and it originated from a small seaside community in Southern California. The coin was developed in 2017 and launched in March 2020.

Like Ethereum, SOL can be bought on most major exchanges. However, the real value of the token lies in its use on the Solana network, which offers unique benefits for transactions. As more developers adopt the network, SOL’s potential value could increase even further.

Can Avalanche replicate Solana’s success?

Solana’s massive popularity and success have led many traders to speculate whether Avalanche (AVAX) can achieve the same feat. Unfortunately, the current price analysis of Avalanche indicates a downward trend with a sharp decline from $17.7 to $17.4 on April 8, 2023, followed by a slight recovery in momentum

Despite the rebound, the bearish trend persisted, leading to a low of $17.2 on April 9, 2023. It has since regained momentum and surpassed $18, but investors remain cautious and uncertain about AVAX’s future movements. Nonetheless, the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market leaves room for the possibility of a reversal in Avalanche’s fortunes.

Big Eyes Coin (Big) reaches all-time highs in trading volume and price

Without neglecting the struggles of AVAX, there is a new meme coin craze that has caught the attention of some traders, the Big Eyes Coin. This cryptocurrency ecosystem features a cat theme, and it has already garnered a lot of excitement among buyers.

Its presale has raised an impressive £33 million so far, generating even more buzz across the crypto market. While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, the presale will end on June 3rd, heightening the anticipation.

Despite being a recent addition to the meme coin family, BIG has already exceeded many expectations, particularly with its presale. Additionally, the Big Eyes Coin team plans to donate 5% of its tokens to charitable and environmental organisations, highlighting the cryptocurrency community’s communal values.

The Final Bite

Although the crypto market has been fluctuating, there have been some positive developments to watch out for, such as the launch of the Big Eyes Coin, the bright outlook of Solana, and Bitcoin’s value exceeding $30,000.

However, it’s essential for traders to monitor Avalanche’s progress and remain open to potential changes in the market. With a bit of luck, Avalanche could experience the same success as Solana and become part of the bullish market.

