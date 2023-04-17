By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 15:02

Bodies found after rescue workers search for canoeists who capsized in UK river Image: Eric Johnson Shutterstock.com

Police in the Uk said two bodies have been found in the river Great Ouse after they started searching for canoeists who capsized.

According to local reports, cited by Mail Online on Monday, April 17, emergency services were rushed to the Weir embankment in Kempston, Bedfordshire, after they received reports of “canoeists getting into difficulty”. in the River Great Ouse.

Police in Bedfordshire said that “they received reports at around 10.50 am on Sunday, April 16, of two capsized canoes and possibly a female in difficulty”.

A statement by a police spokesperson said that “Fire and rescue teams and the ambulance service worked with the force to recover the two bodies”.

“Officers were working to establish the identities of the bodies and the coroner had been informed, the force”.

“Members of the public may have seen an emergency services presence at the Weir embankment in Water Lane, Kempston this morning, following reports received at around 10.50 am of two capsized canoes and a possible female in difficulties.”

“Officers, working with Beds Fire and Rescue teams and the ambulance service, searched the river and sadly, two deceased persons have been discovered.”

“The two bodies have been recovered and the Bedfordshire Coroner made aware.”

“At this time, no formal identification has been made and officers continue to work towards establishing this.”

Meanwhile, police have also asked the public to avoid the weir embankment area, as the investigations are being conducted.