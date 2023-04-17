By Chris King • 17 April 2023 • 1:09
Shelter in place order issued for suspected 'armed assailant' at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York
A shelter-in-place order was issued by Hamilton College in Clinton, New York this evening, Sunday, April 16. A tweet from the educational facility cited a suspected armed assailant at the Kirner Johnson campus. They added that law enforcement units were responding to the location.
Students and staff members were instructed to stay inside, move away from windows, and lock all doors. They were also told to put mobile phones on silent and wait for either the police or a campus administrator to give the ‘all clear’.
A subsequent tweet read: “Law enforcement is on the scene and there is no indication of an actual shooter. HOWEVER, everyone on campus should continue to shelter in place”.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Share this story
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
