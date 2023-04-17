By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 11:59

Brecon Beacons National Park to use only Welsh name in future. Credit Shutterstock.com

The Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales has announced that as of its 66th anniversary on Monday, it will use the name Bannau Brycheiniog.

Those who run the park say the change will celebrate and promote the area’s culture and heritage. It is part of management overall to address environmental challenges.

Brycheiniog was named after the 5th century King Brychan who ruled over this independent kingdom in the early middle ages.

The Welch name means “the peaks of Brychan’s kingdom.” You pronounce the name ban-aye-bruch-ein-log with the ch in bruch pronounced like the word loch.

The National Park’s chief executive, Catherine Mealing-Jones said: “It just felt the right time to reclaim the old name for the area (it) reflects our commitment to the Welsh language.

“But we understand people are used to calling the park by the name everyone’s used for 66 years, so we don’t expect everyone to use it, at least straight away.”

The park covers almost 529 square miles (1.347 sq km) of South and mid wales. About four million visitors come to Bannau Brycheiniog every year.

The new management plan is attempting to reverse the decline in farmland birds and waterbodies, improve pollution targets and reach zero net carbon emissions by 2035.

Plans include the planting of 1 million trees and the restoration of 16,000 hectares of damaged peatland. Renewable energy schemes are also being considered as well as an improvement to public transport.

Brycheiniog is the second national park in Wales to change its name to Welsh. Last year Snowdonia became Eryri.