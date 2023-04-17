By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 11:18

Brits want more thorough checks for Ukrainian refugees. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A report today in the Daily Mail has said that Brits who took in Ukrainians to their homes should have tougher background checks.

It comes about as some hosts have fallen victim to theft and fraud by their Ukranian guests.

Other hosts say the Ukranian refugees are taking advantage of the British Welfare System. Some are claiming Universal Credit when they don’t need it and using the money to splash out on shopping trips and luxury goods.

Around 170,000 Ukrainians have made their homes with British families since last February, but the scheme hasn’t always worked out as planned.

Some Brits have been let down and have now formed an online group to offer support to other Brits who have experienced difficulties with their Ukrainian guests.

Emma Nishgaki, a forum leader said many of the members have been victims of theft and fraud, while there are also more than a dozen abandoned wives who have gone off with younger Ukrainians.

When people from the war-torn country arrive in the UK they are eligible for state benefits immediately. They can also work in the UK.

If they declare savings of less than £6,000, they will be given full support on Universal Credit. If their savings are under £16,000, £they will be eligible for some level of support.

If the person is retired they will receive a £200 per week Pension Credit unless they have savings of more than £10,000 and then the pension amount will be reduced.