By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 14:25
Campoverde Church celebrated programme of events and services at Easter. Image: Campverde Church.
The Church started with the making of Palm Crosses in the Church Garden ready for Palm Sunday.
On Monday of Holy Week, they had their Holy Week Procession through Campoverde.
On Maundy Thursday, Campoverde Church gathered in The Shed to remember the events of the Last Supper that Jesus had with his disciples.
On Easter Saturday an Easter Eggstravaganza was held for the children of the village. Around 25 children and their families turned up and enjoyed an afternoon of Easter fun.
The Church’s Grand Finale was the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus with a service for the most joyful occasion.
Throughout Lent, the Church had been asking people to donate Easter Eggs for the children of Orihuela Orphanage.
By the time the orphanage came to collect them, over 140 Easter Eggs had been donated.
The Church would like to thank Iceland for their tremendous efforts to gather donations and all those who donated.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
