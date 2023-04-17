The power of cinema: AECC to launch nationwide cancer campaign from Benalmádena

By Betty Henderson • 17 April 2023 • 10:00

Organisers launched the cinema campaign highlighting the bravery of patients fighting cancer. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena

The Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Benalmádena is set to launch their latest cinema campaign, ‘8 Historias de Cine Contra el Cáncer’ (8 Cinematic Stories Against Cancer), raising awareness about cancer.

The event will be held at their headquarters in Benalmádena on Wednesday, April 19.

The cinema campaign will showcase the real-life stories of volunteers, patients, and workers at the AECC who have battled cancer with resilience and strength. It aims to provide hope and inspiration to those currently fighting the disease, and to their loved ones who support them.

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Victor Navas, expressed his admiration for the association and its members, who tirelessly provide care and support to cancer patients and their families. He also noted that the event promises to be glamorous and emotional, with plenty of heartwarming stories shared.

The AECC, founded in 1953, has been working for decades to raise awareness and provide support to those affected by cancer. Through their various initiatives, including research programmes, patient care services, and public education campaigns, the association has played a pivotal role in improving the lives of countless individuals and families across Spain.

Their latest campaign is a testament to their commitment to helping those in need, and they hope that it will inspire more people to get involved and help support their cause. The AECC believes that it is essential to provide care and support to those affected by cancer, and that this support can make a significant difference in the lives of patients and their loved ones.

The launch event, which is expected to be well-attended, is a reminder of the power of compassion and of the importance of providing care and support to those in need.

The AECC is inviting everyone to attend the launch and hear these moving stories firsthand. All local residents are invited to attend but must register by calling: 605028282 or sending a WhatsApp message to reserve a seat.