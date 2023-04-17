By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 15:27

Car enthusiasts are in for a treat as Alicante offers three car fairs for the price of one! Image: superoke / Shutterstsock.com

Lucky car enthusiasts can enjoy the three-for-one treat in Alicante from May 5 until May 7.

The 49th edition of FIRAUTO (the New Car Fair), the 35th edition of the EXPOCAR (the Second-hand Car Show) and the 17th edition of ON 2 WHEELS are being held at IFA, Alicante.

The exhibition will take place from May 5 until May 7 with the opening hours of 10.00.AM until 9.00.PM.

FIRAUTO brings together national and international exhibitors of automobiles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, new vehicles, cars and used vehicles, etc.

At the event, you will be able to find new and second-hand vehicles, Km. 0, motorbikes, products and services for drivers, financing services, insurance companies, etc.

During the three days, IFA will become the largest showcase for new and second-hand vehicles in the province.

Visitors will be able to see and compare a wide range of vehicles and admire the latest developments in the motor market.

IFA is located on the N-340, km 731 – 03320 Elche (Alicante).

For more information call IFA on (+34) 96 665 76 00 or email: info@firalacant.com.