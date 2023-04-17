By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 15:27
Car enthusiasts are in for a treat as Alicante offers three car fairs for the price of one! Image: superoke / Shutterstsock.com
The 49th edition of FIRAUTO (the New Car Fair), the 35th edition of the EXPOCAR (the Second-hand Car Show) and the 17th edition of ON 2 WHEELS are being held at IFA, Alicante.
The exhibition will take place from May 5 until May 7 with the opening hours of 10.00.AM until 9.00.PM.
FIRAUTO brings together national and international exhibitors of automobiles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, new vehicles, cars and used vehicles, etc.
At the event, you will be able to find new and second-hand vehicles, Km. 0, motorbikes, products and services for drivers, financing services, insurance companies, etc.
During the three days, IFA will become the largest showcase for new and second-hand vehicles in the province.
Visitors will be able to see and compare a wide range of vehicles and admire the latest developments in the motor market.
IFA is located on the N-340, km 731 – 03320 Elche (Alicante).
For more information call IFA on (+34) 96 665 76 00 or email: info@firalacant.com.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.