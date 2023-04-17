By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 10:10

Cardiff delivery driver dies after accident two weeks ago Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

Mark Lang, 54, a delivery driver from Cardiff died on Sunday.

The delivery driver’s death was a result of the injuries he received in an accident in March when it is thought his van was stolen.

Mr Lang was hit by his own van and “dragged along the road by his vehicle a considerable distance”, said Police.

Mr Lang’s partner spoke via the police to say “Mark was a good man, with a lot of love to give. He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved. He will be sorely missed.”

She continued:

“Our thanks go out to all the emergency services who did their best to bring him back to us, the people on the scene who rallied round him and called for help, and all the staff at the Heath who made sure his final days were comfortable and who worked tirelessly to help him and the family.”

Throughout all of this, it has been comforting to see so much love and support from so many people who knew Mark. Friends, colleagues, old teammates as well as customers and their dogs.

“We’ve been inundated with nice words and if we noticed we spoke to him about it. Assume he was aware of your kind words and very happy to hear them.”

Christopher Elgifari, 31 from Aberdare has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.