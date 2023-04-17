Clash of the Crypto Memes: Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu compete for meme supremacy

By Guest Writer • 17 April 2023 • 15:30

Meme coins have become extremely popular in the ongoing crypto frenzy. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have gained the support of influential figures like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin, while lesser-known meme coins like Kitty Cuddlers are also making waves. Investors are on the lookout for the next major contender in the meme coin market.

In this article, we will compare and analyse Big Eyes Coin to its competitors, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

From laughter to wealth: The Power of Memes in the Crypto Market

Dogecoin: The Cryptocurrency of choice among influencers

Imagine this: back in 2013, a programmer from Canada and Russia named Vitalik Buterin created Dogecoin as a humorous endeavor. Today, the joke is on us as the cryptocurrency has amassed a huge following, large thanks to social media and the backing of Elon Musk, aka the “Dogefather.”

Musk’s admiration for Dogecoin knows no bounds – he even changed the Twitter bird logo to the famous ‘doge’ of the cryptocurrency, which led to a 30% price surge in just one day. When asked about the move, Musk claimed it was a response to Twitter’s “failure to adhere to free speech principles.”

One Twitter user even suggested that Musk should purchase Twitter and change its logo to the doge, which he found so amusing that he did it. However, the surge in price was short-lived, and DOGE prices have since returned to a more modest $0.08.

The Emergence of Shiba Inu’s Metaverse

Shiba Inu is a newcomer to the scene, boasting an impressive 1 quadrillion tokens in circulation. Even Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, couldn’t resist joining in on the excitement, causing a temporary dip in price by burning some of his holdings. Despite this setback, SHIB remains a popular investment choice for many.

Moreover, the SHIB team is diligently working on developing their own Metaverse platform, regularly providing progress updates and even hosting plot giveaways on Twitter. The forthcoming Metaverse is expected to be a visually breathtaking and fully immersive world.

Big Eyes Coin: Winning big and boasting great potential

Despite not being available on the market yet, Big Eyes Coin has already garnered an impressive $33.6 million through presale. Boasting a maximum supply of 200 billion BIG tokens, this flashy feline is even more exclusive than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu combined. Cats can indeed rule the pack!

For crypto enthusiasts, the Big Eyes Coin backyard is a treasure trove of goodies. There are various opportunities to win big, such as the BIG COMP, which awarded two lucky winners a grand prize of $100K. The Big Eyes Excali-Paw Chest is also up for grabs, with the potential to earn up to $1 million in BIG. Furthermore, there are BIG Loot and Mintable trading cards available on OpenSea, as well as the newly launched Stage 13. This cool cat knows how to treat its investors like royalty and has some major swag!

The Battle of the Meme Coins

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are the leading players in the crypto market, with respective trading values of $0.00001 and $0.08. On the other hand, Big Eyes Coin is a fresh face on the scene, setting itself apart with features like its BIG loot, asset security, and limited supply. This positions it as a potential long-term investment option that could yield significant returns.

Regarding community support, Dogecoin is the clear winner, boasting a staggering 3.7 million Twitter followers. Shiba Inu also has a sizable following of 795k subreddit members. Although Big Eyes Coin has a smaller community of 37k, its unique offerings are sure to attract a loyal group of investors who are willing to climb their way to the top!

Rising to the Top: The journey of underdog to top cat

It’s common knowledge that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been dominating the meme coin scene, but the innovative Big Eyes Coin has arrived to turn heads. This hidden gem brings a fresh and exhilarating experience, with the potential to capitalize on the bull run soon!

Be Part of the BIG World

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido