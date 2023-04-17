Could Darknet crackdown drive Monero (XMR) and Litecoin (LTC) prices down as transparent TMS Network (TMSN) continues to soar hitting the $4 Million Marik in its presale?

By Guest Writer • 17 April 2023 • 12:09

Darknet markets have existed in the cryptocurrency space since the very beginning, and they’re a bit of a controversial topic in the blockchain community. Recently, the Tor network has come under a denial-of-service attack, which has hampered the ability for darknet users to purchase goods with Monero (XMR) and Litecoin (LTC). Meanwhile, TMS Network (TMSN) is in the second phase of its presale and has raised over $4 million since launch.

TMS Network (TMSN)

Although darknet markets in crypto are something that turn a lot of potential mainstream users off, they get to the core of what blockchain technology is all about: permission-less commerce and finance. And that’s what TMS Network (TMSN) is attempting to do as well with their decentralised exchange (DEX), which enables users to retain control over their crypto assets while they’re trading.

TMS Network (TMSN) is built for both novice and experienced traders who understand the value of retaining control over one’s crypto private keys and cutting out middlemen whenever possible. On top of trading crypto, users of TMS Network (TMSN) are also able to trade equities, contracts-for-difference, and forex.

Another key selling point of TMS Network (TMSN) is transparency. One of the common complaints among traders in any market, whether it be crypto or traditional assets, is that there is not much visibility into what is actually happening behind the scenes in the trading engines. TMS Network (TMSN) addresses this issue through the use of blockchain-based transparency and smart contracts, meaning there is nothing hidden in the exchange.

In terms of existing DEXs, there tends to be a lack of sufficient risk management tools. Indeed, many decentralised finance (DeFi) users are able to take risks that are simply not possible on traditional exchanges. TMS Network (TMSN) will address this issue by helping users make informed decisions through education and training resources, in addition to advanced risk management tools.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency that claims to offer secure, private, and untraceable transactions. However, a recent international police operation called “Operation Cookie Monster” seized the dark web’s Genesis Market that used Monero (XMR) as its main currency.

The seizure of the dark web market could expose some of the vulnerabilities or limitations of Monero’s (XMR) privacy features, as the police may have found ways to trace Monero (XMR) transactions or link them to real identities or locations. This could undermine Monero’s (XMR) reputation as a privacy-oriented coin and deter potential users or investors.

Genesis Market may have been a significant source of demand for Monero (XMR), as users preferred it over other cryptocurrencies for its anonymity and fungibility. The loss of this demand could lower Monero’s (XMR) price and market capitalisation. Moreover, the seized Monero (XMR) coins may be sold or auctioned by the authorities, which could increase the supply and further depress the price.

Litecoin (LTC)

MimbleWimble is a privacy and scalability upgrade that was deployed on the Litecoin (LTC) network in May 2022. It allows Litecoin (LTC) users to opt-in to confidential transactions that hide the addresses and amounts involved from public view.

However, MimbleWimble could have some drawbacks for Litecoin (LTC). For example, it could make the network less transparent and auditable, which could raise regulatory concerns and compliance challenges for Litecoin (LTC). Some exchanges may not support MimbleWimble transactions or may delist Litecoin (LTC) altogether due to the risk of facilitating illicit activity.

While Litecoin (LTC) and Monero (XMR) are focused on providing greater levels of privacy and anonymity to its users, TMS Network (TMSN) is focused on providing more transparency. Regulators and law enforcement are going to be taking a closer look at projects like Monero (XMR) and Litecoin (LTC) going forward, which could open the door for open finance projects like TMS Network (TMSN) to shine and provide a contrasting use case.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido