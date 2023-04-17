By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 18:25

Elche opens up the deadline to apply for IBI payment grants. Image: minicase / Shutterstock.com

Elche opens the deadline to apply for IBI payment grants, the aid is intended to support families in Elche in the payment of housing-related expenses.



IBI is the property tax which is the tax levied on the value of the urban, rustic or special property.

This year’s allocation is €1.3 million, which can be increased to €1.5 million if necessary. Each beneficiary will receive €165 in aid.

The basic features of the rules are the same as in the last call.

Therefore, those property owners with a cadastral value of up to €70,000 (which means that 92.78 per cent of the properties in Elche are eligible for this aid), all the requirements related to the spatial regime of income and special recognitions such as the degree of disability are also maintained.

The deadline for submitting applications is until June 14 and can be made through the Electronic Headquarters of the City Council of Elche or in person at the various OMACS.