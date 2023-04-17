Elon Musk’s Twitter Logo update causes dip in Dogecoin, but Dogetti presale continues to thrive

By Guest Writer • 17 April 2023 • 21:17

Elon Musk has changed Twitter’s logo again which has sparked a dip for Dogecoin (DOGE). Some investors have now become worried about the tech billionaire’s influence on DOGE. However, there is a new dog in town – Dogetti (DETI). With a fresh approach to crypto, amazon features and an impressive presale event, the hype around Dogetti is only growing.

Dogecoin is the original meme coin that paved the way for other coins of its kind.

Its unprecedented rise to success, fueled in part by celebrity endorsements like that of Elon Musk, took DeFi users by surprise. However, some investors are now concerned about Musk’s level of influence over the coin as his recent actions have caused a decline in DOGE’s value. On April 3rd Musk changed Twitter’s logo to mirror Dogecoin;s iconic Shiba Inu Mascot, leading some to believe it was an endorsement for the coin. The value spiked by 30% that night, but since Musk changed the logo back to Twitter’s bird, DOGE’s value dropped to around $0.085 with a decline of over 11% this week.

While Musk’s antics took a toll on Dogecoin, not all dog-themed cryptos have been affected. Dogetti (DETI) is the latest and most exciting meme coins this year, and it’s enjoying one of the most impressive presale events in crypto history. Read on to find out what the Dogetti (DETI) hype is about!

Meme coins have added a much needed dose of fun into the otherwise static world of cryptocurrency. Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin in the space and it’s making a big impression. With a mafia dog theme, and the ambitious leader Don Eloni, the project aims to build the biggest community in crypto and help users to generate wealth.

Some of the top cryptocurrencies have strong communities and Dogetti (DETI) will harness the power of community to make the coin grow. With a family-centric approach, Dogetti DAO will allow users to have a say. By having the right to vote and the power to make suggestions about the project, the family will fully own the coin and ensure everyone’s opinions are considered. In fact, the team has already taken onboard the family’s feedback and moved the project’s launch date forward to June 20th!

Dogetti (DETI) users aren’t just passive investors but they can make passive income through the reflection protocol which redistributes 2% of the 6% transaction fee to the family. With features like an NFT collection, various DeFi projects, and deflationary tokenomics, Dogetti plans to generate wealth and remain in the market long-term. The user-friendly platform will also bring the power of crypto back to communities and make DeFi more accessible to everyone.

Dogetti (DETI) may be launching very soon, but there’s still time to get your paws on Dogetti while it’s still in presale! With a long-term vision and strong community focus, Dogetti is poised for success, and those who invest early could make the best returns on their investment. Head to their website to learn more and buy now!

For more information on Dogetti (DETI):

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido