Fit for a King: Charles and Camilla declare quiche as signature coronation dish

KING Charles and Camilla have chosen a mouth-watering dish as the signature dish for their upcoming coronation – the ‘coronation quiche’! The pair hope the dish will be enjoyed at street parties on Saturday, May 6 to celebrate their big day.

This dish, which is perfect for sharing, can be served hot or cold and includes spinach, broad beans, cheese, and tarragon. The recipe was created by the royal chef, Mark Flanagan, and was published on the Royal Family’s social media platforms.

The King and Queen Consort have chosen this dish because it is not too complicated or costly to make and can be adapted to different tastes and dietary requirements. A Buckingham Palace chef was even filmed preparing the quiche in a video posted online.

The recipe is a part of the Royal Family’s “Big Lunch” initiative, which is aimed at bringing communities together to celebrate special occasions.

The initiative is close to the heart of the Queen Consort, Camilla, who has been its patron since 2013. Camilla has attended Big Lunches all over the UK and beyond, including in Ghana and Barbados.

The coronation quiche follows in the footsteps of other royal signature dishes such as the famous coronation chicken, which was invented by Constance Spry and Rosemary Hume and the platinum pudding created for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

With the full recipe available here, the coronation quiche is an easy-to-make, delicious, and healthy addition to any coronation day lunch spread.

The King and Queen Consort’s choice of the coronation quiche as their signature dish is a testament to their desire to make their coronation a memorable and community-oriented event.

As excitement builds for the upcoming coronation, it’s clear that the coronation quiche will be a popular addition to street parties and community events across the country. It’s not only a dish fit for a king, but also for anyone who wants to celebrate in style and enjoy a delicious meal with loved ones.