By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 13:44

Forecast says UK will dodge recession Credit: Wikipedia Creative Commons

The Bank of England will reduce interest rates at the end of the year with the UK dodging a recession it is claimed.

The Bank of England team led by Governor Andrew Bailey are said to be ready to make the first rate reduction since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cut in interest rates will mean the official rate will be 4.5 per cent.

Inflation has been in double digits since last summer which has meant the Bank has hiked up rates to put the brakes on spending and bring prices down.

Higher rates squeeze demand and prices as they make saving an attractive option and borrowing more expensive.

The recent hikes have put pressure on family finances and highlighted the cost-of-living crisis. But it has helped to tackle inflation which is set to dip below three per cent by December, but still above the Bank’s target of 2%.

The ONS, Office for National Statistics is expected to show that inflation is still running very high at 9.8 per cent when it publishes its results on Wednesday.

Mr Bailey thinks the UK will dodge a technical recession in two consecutive quarters of contraction. This is thought to be due to the UK economy holding up much better than predicted under the pressure of higher taxation, rising prices and higher interest rates.