Hiring frenzy: Fuengirola concert venue receives a whopping 800 applications

By Betty Henderson • 17 April 2023 • 12:00

Concert venue Marenostrum proved popular with candidates during a recent hiring week ahead of a busy summer of musical magic. Photo credit: Marenostrum Fuengirola

Marenostrum Fuengirola, the exclusive seafront concert venue located in Fuengirola, Spain, recently launched a hiring campaign to fill 100 job openings.

The venue received an overwhelming response, with almost 800 candidates applying for the positions in just a week. The interviews for waiter/waitress, porter, and venue assistant positions took place throughout the last working week, ending on April 14.

The recruiters at Marenostrum Fuengirola have stated that they prioritised professionalism, attitude, and experience in the industry to select the best-qualified applicants. The newly hired staff will be responsible for covering events held at both the Unicaja Banco main stage and the Fundación Unicaja/Castle Sohail stage throughout the summer.

The job contracts will last up to eight months, giving employees the opportunity to work in a unique and exciting environment. Marenostrum Fuengirola will host approximately 40 musical events from May to September 2023.

The venue boasts an incredible setting, featuring the Sohail Castle, a Moorish fortress, for intimate concerts and a hillside space for larger shows. The line-up includes globally renowned artists such as Robbie Williams and Manuel Carrasco, among others.

Despite having opened just a few years ago, Marenostrum Fuengirola has already established itself as an excellent value for international performers. With its stunning views of the Sohail Castle, it offers a unique and exclusive experience for music lovers. The newly hired staff will play an important role in ensuring the smooth running of the events and the satisfaction of the guests.

Marenostrum is also a sustainable venue, which is 100 per cent free from single-use plastics, and it works towards ten of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The popularity of the job offers at Marenostrum Fuengirola is a testament to the venue’s success and reputation. The successful candidates will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and exciting environment while gaining valuable experience in the industry.