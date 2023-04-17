By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 8:19

Huercal-Overa to become the nerve centre of gastronomy and tourism. Image: Huercal-Overa Town Hall.

From April 21 to 23 Hu e rcal -Overa will become the nerve centre of gastronomy and tourism with the celebration of the Degustho Gastronomic Festival and Caravaning.

The two events are expected to attract numerous visitors from the municipality as well as from the region and province, with a wide-ranging programme.

The Councillor for Tourism, Belen Martinez, confirmed: “During these three days hundreds of people from different parts of our country will come together, actively participating in the programme prepared together with the residents of the municipality.”

The Councillor for Economic Promotion, Monica Navarro, added: “Twenty companies will participate and, in addition, the public can enjoy an extensive program of activities designed for all ages”.

The main attractions of the programme include show cooking as well as chocolate workshops for children, an Asian cuisine workshop, a cocktail workshop, a gastro stand, exhibitors, food trucks, wines, children’s entertainment, concerts and DJs.

In addition, attendees will be able to win a weekend in a motorhome, all the information about the draw can be obtained at the tourism stand at the event.