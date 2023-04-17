By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 8:19
Huercal-Overa to become the nerve centre of gastronomy and tourism. Image: Huercal-Overa Town Hall.
The two events are expected to attract numerous visitors from the municipality as well as from the region and province, with a wide-ranging programme.
The Councillor for Tourism, Belen Martinez, confirmed: “During these three days hundreds of people from different parts of our country will come together, actively participating in the programme prepared together with the residents of the municipality.”
The Councillor for Economic Promotion, Monica Navarro, added: “Twenty companies will participate and, in addition, the public can enjoy an extensive program of activities designed for all ages”.
The main attractions of the programme include show cooking as well as chocolate workshops for children, an Asian cuisine workshop, a cocktail workshop, a gastro stand, exhibitors, food trucks, wines, children’s entertainment, concerts and DJs.
In addition, attendees will be able to win a weekend in a motorhome, all the information about the draw can be obtained at the tourism stand at the event.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
