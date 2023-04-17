By Chris King • 17 April 2023 • 2:42

Image of Russian troops. Credit: eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, one of Russia’s most prominent military commanders, appears to have been reinstated by Vladimir Putin to lead the final offensive in Bakhmut.

“General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s corps of airborne troops, the VDV, has highly likely returned to a major role in Ukraine. He was previously dismissed from the theatre in January 2023”, read the post.

It continued: “Teplinsky is likely one of the few senior Russian generals widely respected by the rank-and-file. His recent turbulent career suggests intense tensions between factions within the Russian General Staff about Russia’s military approach in Ukraine”.

“It is unlikely Teplinsky’s remit will be limited to VDV units, but he is highly likely to promote the corps’ traditional role as an elite force. In recent days, the VDV has resumed a key mission in the battle for Bakhmut, and likely undertaken novel integration with TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launchers in the Kremina sector”, the MoD added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 April 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/MaOrJhMOIZ 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/NXRGbGmQA5 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 16, 2023

With the main fighting now concentrated in the Bakhmut region of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Donetsk-born Teplinsky is back, obviously tasked by the Kremlin with stimulating the offensive.

Russian forces, backed by Wagner PMC mercenaries, have reportedly taken at least 75 per cent of the city, with recent reports from British intelligence suggesting that the Ukrainian military has started to withdraw its personnel from the region.

The return of Teplinsky – who was sanctioned by the United Kingdom in December 2022 for his role in the invasion – reveals something more than the intention of the Russian military high command to revitalise the offensive, according to analysts. It is a move that exposes the division within the Russian General Staff led by Valeri Gerasimov.

British intelligence suggested that the general seeks to: “impose his personal authority on the campaign”. Criticism from Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and some Russian military bloggers affiliated with the Kremlin’s hard-wing still persists though.