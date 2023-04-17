By Guest Writer • 17 April 2023 • 17:35

Paul and Fiona will visit Denia Credit: Paul Jones

LEGENDARY musician talks to Euro Weekly News prior to making a special appearance with his wife in Denia.

It was some 60 years ago that a young Paul Jones hit the limelight as the singer for the hugely successful Manfred Mann group and he is still singing today.

Things have changed in one particular way for Paul and his wife of 38 years, singer and actress Fiona Hendley-Jones and the pair, who are now committed Christians are travelling to Denia in Costa Blanca to entertain and share their Christian testimony.

Entitled Story and Song – Hear how faith in God has changed our lives they will be appearing at 7pm on Saturday April 29 at the Evangelical Church Bautista de Denia, Calle Erminta de Santa Maria 13, Denia Montgo.

The event will see the couple performing a number of songs, some of which are from their album Personal and they will of course speak about how they came to Christianity and how it has guided their way of life.

Entry is free but in order to ensure that there is no overcrowding, those wishing to attend need to register by calling or sending a WhatsApp to Brenda Muckley 617 197 045.

Paul is not a regular visitor to Spain and was last over when the Manfreds (a band made up of some close friends and former band mates) performed a spectacular concert at Benidorm Palace last year and he received a hand written note from Brenda asking him about his faith.

It was after several exchanges that Paul and Fiona agreed to come over and not only entertain but promote their view of Christianity.

Many years ago, the then atheist Paul, who formed the Blues Band (which released some 20 albums) and also became an actor, songwriter and BBC DJ appeared on a TV discussion show with Cliff Richard who was encouraging people to welcome evangelist Billy Graham to the UK.

In his own words Paul explained “Looking back I was quite unkind to Cliff about his religious beliefs and I wasn’t a fan of his music but he was very generous and never turned his back on me.”

Several years later, Paul received a call from Cliff asking him and Fiona to attend a presentation at the White City Stadium in London being hosted by Argentine evangelist Luis Palau with the promise of a good meal afterwards if they attended.

Attend they did and during the event “we both shed tears of joy at the positivity of the entire evening and it was then that we both gave our lives to Jesus!”

Now 81, Paul who now admits to being a fan of Sir Cliff, doesn’t believe that age should ever be a barrier and said “I intend to live to at least 120”.

His first musical love, the Blues, attracted many young musicians in the 60’s because it came from a poor working class African American centre and many saw the Blues as a major artistic achievement.

Whilst not accepting for a moment that Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil in order to become a great guitar player, he now recognises that there can be a darker side to some parts of the music which should not be ignored.

Whatever happens, Paul still relishes being a musician and recently played with the Manfreds on a Caribbean Cruise and continues to sing and play his harmonica with the band as regularly as possible.