By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 18:27
Man arrested for the fatal hit and run of 69-year-old British cyclist in Turre (Almeria). Image: pinholeimaging / Shutterstock.com
The accident occurred at the entrance to Turre in Almeria.
According to sources of the investigation, the alleged perpetrator of the hit-and-run was arrested shortly after he collided with a 69-year-old British cyclist causing his death, after which he fled.
The driver has been charged with the offences of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
The events occurred at 10:30.AM at kilometre point 0.950 of the AL-6113 road in Turre, a few metres from the Levante Fire Station.
On Monday, April 17, the arrested man, of Spanish nationality, was taken to court in Vera.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
