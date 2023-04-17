New change in car registrations by DGT – This is what you need to know

By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 12:52

The change will affect anyone who is about to buy a new car.

It comes in at the end of the month and you should be aware of it if you want up-to-date numbers on your licence plate says DGT.

Your licence plate number will depend on when you carry out your registration. Currently is the MFZ series, but the new registration 40***MGB will soon be seen on the road throughout Spain.

If you want the new registration, then you should register your car at the end of the month. The number plate procedure is normally carried out when you sign for your new car at the dealership.

Another change due to take place is the obligation to use an ISA device in all newly manufactured cars in the European market. The ISA device is an Intelligent Speeding Assistant, and it is hoped that its use will reduce accidents caused by speeding motorists. It is part of a package that was approved by the European Union in 2018.

The device will warn the driver to reduce their speed, but if this doesn’t happen then the car will slow down naturally to the speed limit. Fines for speeding should be reduced using this system.

As well as reducing accidents it is hoped that the new system will also allow fuel savings and create fewer contaminants from polluted fuel.