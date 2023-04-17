Over two tonnes of cocaine worth €400 million found floating at sea near the coast of Italy  

By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 17:07

Over two tonnes of cocaine worth €400 million found floating at sea off the coast of Italy Image: Twitter @Guardia di Finanza

Officials in Italy said that cocaine estimated to be worth €400 million euros has been found floating in the sea near the coast of Sicily.

Police in Italy have said that almost two tonnes of cocaine, worth an estimated market value of over €400 million, has been discovered floating in the sea, near the coast of Sicily.

Italy´s tax and customs police on Monday, April 17 said that the record seizure took place after they found about 70 waterproof packages in the sea.

A statement by Guardia di Finanza, cited by Reuters said, “The drugs were stored in waterproof packages, carefully sealed, held together by fishermen’s nets and equipped with a luminous signalling device”.

The statement added, “The peculiar packaging methods and the presence of a luminous device to allow tracking suggest the haul was dumped at sea by a cargo ship in order for it to be recovered later”.

A video was also posted by Guardia di Finanza on Twitter which shows the whole operation being conducted in the sea as the drugs are seized by officials.

#Gdf #Catania e #ROAN #Messina: attività di contrasto al traffico di sostanze stupefacenti. Sequestro record di 2 tonnellate di cocaina del valore di oltre 400 milioni di euro.#NoiconVoi pic.twitter.com/l6Bg0COLBk — Guardia di Finanza (@GDF) April 17, 2023

Officials said that the seizures of cocaine have increased more than five times, from 3.6 tonnes in 2018 to over 20 tonnes in 2021, as they describe Italy as “a key transit route for the cocaine trade”. After the cocaine was seized, Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister, and Infrastructure Minister posted a tweet that said, “Congratulations to the Guardia di Finanza for this extraordinary operation: (I am) against all drugs and for life, no matter what”.