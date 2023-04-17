By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 10:45

People with disfigurements suffer rising hate crime. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Changing Faces, a disability campaigner has found that people with disfigurements are being targeted in hate crimes.

After research, a survey carried out by Changing Faces said that 33 per cent of people with disfigurements or visible differences said they had experienced a hate crime. This figure is up from a survey carried out in 2019.

The survey also said that 49 per cent of people have endured hostile behaviour such as comments and staring, again this figure is on the rise as it was 34 per cent in 2019 and 43 per cent in 2021.

Almost one-quarter of the people surveyed said they did not report the hate crime to the police because they thought they would not be taken seriously. While 12 per cent of people thought that hate crimes were “just part of life with a visible difference.”

Heather Blake, Chief of Changing Faces said the survey highlights the “shocking prejudice” faced by people with visible differences.

Campaigner, actor and presenter, Adam Pearson wants police forces to “do more.” He said, “Hate crimes whoever they target, are despicable and not to be tolerated.”

2Seeing the steady increase in those with a visible difference or disfigurement experiencing hate crimes is frightening. We can’t wait for a tragedy to happen before action is taken.”

Some of the adults surveyed shared their experiences. Some people had death threats online or threats of violence on the street. Another woman with a cleft lip said she had rocks thrown at her when she left her house, and she was even called “fish face” by a woman who shouted at her in the street.

Heather Blake said, “No one should be a target for abuse or discrimination because of how they look.”