Phantom of the Opera finishes its 35 year run in New York

By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 8:18

Phantom of the Opera finishes it’s 35 year run in New York. Credit/Shutterstock.com

Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway in 1988 and has gone on to have a record-breaking run of 35 years.

The story of Phantom of the Opera is about a disfigured phantom who falls in love with a singer at the Paris Opera House. It became a smash hit with audiences in New York and in London’s West End, where the show is still running.

However, cast members took their final bows on stage on Sunday with writer Andrew Lloyd Webber, producer Cameron Macintosh and some former cast members.

Lloyd Webber spoke to the audience dedicating the show to his son, Nick who died of cancer last month. He was 43. Webber said:

“When he was a little boy, he heard some of his music.”

Sarah Brightman, Webber’s former wife and the original Sarah in the show added “When Andrew was writing it, he was right there. So, his son is with us. Nick, we love you very much.”

Cameron Macintosh spoke about the question he says he has been asked “over and over,” Will the phantom return? He said:

“Having been a producer for over 55 years, I’ve seen all the great musicals return, and Phantom is one of the greatest. So it’s only a matter of time.”

Lloyd Webber said however he wasn’t sure if the show would return to New York, adding he was “only the composer.”

The longest-running show currently on Broadway is now Chicago.