President Aleksandr Lukashenko insists peace will be preserved in Belarus

By Chris King • 17 April 2023 • 0:53
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Sasa Dzambic/Shutterstock
Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, insisted that peace will be preserved in the country despite all that is currently going on in the world.
He made the statement while visiting the Church of the Transfiguration of the Saviour in the town of Shklov in the Mogilev Region on Easter Sunday, April 16, as reported by BelTA.
“I wish you peace and health. We will find everything else. If we don’t find it, as I often say, we’ll buy it. You can’t buy health. You see what is happening around you and it costs us tremendous efforts to preserve peace in our land”, the head of state said.
He continued: “If all of us do our jobs, we will preserve peace. We will do the impossible. In this situation, we will preserve peace on this land, at a time when things around us are changing at an astounding pace”.
“Many, being uncertain, are not planning their long-term future, as they do not understand what will happen tomorrow. Everything will be fine tomorrow. Be sure of it”, the Belarusian leader assured. He then wished all peace, calm, happiness, and most importantly, health, especially to children.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.