President Aleksandr Lukashenko insists peace will be preserved in Belarus

By Chris King • 17 April 2023 • 0:53

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Sasa Dzambic/Shutterstock

Despite all that is happening in the world, peace will be preserved in Belarus insisted President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

He made the statement while visiting the Church of the Transfiguration of the Saviour in the town of Shklov in the Mogilev Region on Easter Sunday, April 16, as reported by BelTA.

“I wish you peace and health. We will find everything else. If we don’t find it, as I often say, we’ll buy it. You can’t buy health. You see what is happening around you and it costs us tremendous efforts to preserve peace in our land”, the head of state said.

He continued: “If all of us do our jobs, we will preserve peace. We will do the impossible. In this situation, we will preserve peace on this land, at a time when things around us are changing at an astounding pace”.

“Many, being uncertain, are not planning their long-term future, as they do not understand what will happen tomorrow. Everything will be fine tomorrow. Be sure of it”, the Belarusian leader assured. He then wished all peace, calm, happiness, and most importantly, health, especially to children.