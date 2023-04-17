Russian woman arrested on suspicion of starting a forest fire in Oropesa, Castellon.

By Chris King • 17 April 2023 • 19:54

Image of firefighting aircraft in Castellon. Credit: Twitter@BombersDipcas

The Guardia Civil has arrested a Russian woman on suspicion of starting a forest fire that broke out in the town of Oropesa in Castellon province.

As reported today, Monday, April 17, by the Guardia Civil, a woman of Russian nationality was arrested on suspicion of starting a forest fire that affected an area of ​​pine forest on Sunday in the town of Oropesa in the province of Castellon. Specifically, the blaze was located next to the Torre Bellver urbanisation.

Resumen en imágenes de la intervención de @BombersDipcas @GVAbforestals y @GVA112 en el #IFOrpesa. La rápida intervención del dispositivo movilizado desde @BombersDipcas ha logrado frenar el incendio antes de la zona de viviendas . No se ha visto afectado ningún bien no forestal. pic.twitter.com/FbAuqt5HRo — Bombers Dipcas (@BombersDipcas) April 16, 2023

The fire was finally extinguished at 6am today, although the rapid intervention of the fire-fighting personnel prevented the flames from affecting nearby properties.

(07:20h) ❌️🔥 L'#IFOrpesa està extingit a les 06:00h segons avís de @BombersDipcas al Centre de Coordinació d'Emergències de la @generalitat. — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) April 17, 2023

According to sources from the force, an investigation is being carried out by officers of the Judicial Police Team of the Benicàssim Guardia Civil and the Nature Protection Service (Seprona).

The woman was identified as being in the vicinity of the source of the fire. She was arrested after the investigating officers found evidence of a crime, as they suspect that she might have intentionally set the fire. It was indicated by the same sources that the detainee is accused of a crime of forest fire with a risk to people.

The fire, which started shortly before 11am on Sunday 16, affected a muddy area of ​​scrubland and pine forests. Firefighting teams managed to prevent it from spreading to the first line of houses in the urbanisation, without any homes being affected, according to the Castellón Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

Due to the large number of tourists in the area, the flames created quite a stir and concern. The 112 emergency telephone numbers received numerous calls from neighbours reporting the fire.

Level 1 of the special plan against the risk of forest fires (PEIF) was subsequently initiated by the Emergency Coordination Centre due to the proximity of the fire to the houses.

With the assistance of aerial resources, firefighters from the Diputación and the Generalitat managed to control the fire by around 1pm. Thankfully, the fire only burned one and a half hectares of pine forest and vegetation, according to a first estimate by environmental officers, as reported by lasprovincias.es.