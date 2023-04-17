By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 13:25
Teenager rushed to hospital in Spain after being run over at pedestrian crossing in Madrid
A teenager has been rushed to the hospital after he was run over by a vehicle at a pedestrian crossing in Las Tablas, located in the neighbourhood of Valverde, in the district of Fuencarral-El Pardo, Madrid.
According to official reports, cited by TeleMadrid, Samur-Protección Civil medics received a call about the incident and rushed to the Calle Quintanavides.
Emergency services said that after arriving on the scene, they discovered that the boy had suffered from a traumatic brain injury.
The medical staff then intubated the injured boy, and he was then rushed to Hospital Niño Jesús in serious condition.
An image of the incident was posted by @SAMUR_PC, which shows the victims being treated by the medical staff.
They also wrote “Stabalising a 15-year-old boy with cranioencephalic traumatism after being hit by a pedestrian crossing”.
The post added, “Intubated and taken to Niño Jesús hospital in serious condition”.
#Atropello en calle Quintanavides. @SAMUR_PC estabiliza a un chico de 15 años con traumatismo craneoencefálico tras ser atropellado en un paso de peatones. Intubado y trasladado grave al Niño Jesús.@policiademadrid realiza el atestado e investiga las circunstancias. pic.twitter.com/b4qAWwgWeF
— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) April 16, 2023
Meanwhile, an investigation has been started by the Madrid Municipal Police after the incident.
