The market revitalised by Ethereum’s proof of stake and Big Eyes Coin: A glimpse into the future of crypto as Bitcoin’s resistance to upgrade puts its relevance at risk

By Guest Writer • 17 April 2023 • 21:29

The recent “Shanghai” update for Ethereum (ETH) has caused its value to surge, breaching the $2,000 mark and reaching its highest point since August, as anticipated. Following the upgrade, ETH’s total value has risen by 3%, while Bitcoin (BTC) has only gained 2%. BTC’s value is still on the rise, indicating the continued presence of a bull market for cryptocurrencies. Despite ETH’s remarkable growth, investors are searching for alternative coins that can provide similar growth opportunities during this crucial period. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new player in the market that is currently in its presale phase, is one such cryptocurrency.

Peaking into the future with Big Eyes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an altcoin that is generating enthusiasm among the cryptocurrency community, owing to its distinct appeal to investors of all skill levels, and adoption of the proof of stake protocol that has been so profitable for Ethereum. The presale for BIG will finish on June 3rd, and there is much anticipation about the impact that the currency’s launch will have on the broader crypto market. BIG seems to have predicted the success of ETH’s move to proof of stake and has committed to utilising this system. This provides a more eco-friendly approach from the outset, implying that as more currencies switch to proof of stake, BIG will already be well-positioned in this area, anticipating the demands and expectations of consumers.

Ethereum’s move to proof of stake signals a new era in the evolution of digital assets

The highly anticipated “Shanghai” upgrade of Ethereum (ETH), also known as “Shapella,” appears to be a success, with the strategy of “sell the rumour, buy the fact” working in its favour. Before the upgrade, ETH struggled to keep up with Bitcoin’s (BTC) growth, but now that the event has taken place, investors are returning to ETH in droves, leading to an increase in value that outpaces BTC’s gains. This has undoubtedly added to the conviction of a bullish crypto market, as ETH’s impressive 3% increase is expected to gain even more momentum as more traders become excited about the upgrade.

Bitcoin’s dominance threatened by rising Altcoins

Bitcoin (BTC) has undoubtedly been the biggest name in the cryptocurrency world since its inception. However, as the market for digital currencies evolves and matures, the limitations of BTC are becoming increasingly apparent. This is demonstrated by its recent inability to match the rapid rise of Ethereum (ETH), which has made significant gains over the past day, sparking a new wave of interest in the currency. Furthermore, newer cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are also gaining momentum, even in their presale stage, and could potentially pose a challenge to BTC’s dominance.

In this highly competitive market, where innovation is key, the crypto community is eagerly anticipating new releases and developments from both ETH and BIG, with Bitcoin enthusiasts watching closely to see how the currency will respond to these new challenges. Despite the uncertainty, the current bull run is undoubtedly a thrilling time for those involved in the industry, as it marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of cryptocurrencies and the way they are perceived by investors and the wider public.

