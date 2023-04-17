By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 8:29

Tourists from the UK and France are the biggest spenders in Spain's Valencian region. Image: Per Bengtsson / Shutterstock.com

Tourism celebrates the figures for 2022 and confirms that tourists from the UK and France are the biggest spenders in Spain’s Valencian region.

The figures for 2022 improve on those of the last year before the pandemic, and predictions are for an even better result in 2023.

Foreign tourists left the Valencian Community with more than €6,000 million in its pocket in 2022.

Records confirm the recovery of the sector after the effects of the pandemic surpassed those marked in 2019, the last year of normality before the outbreak of COVID.

An experimental study by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) reveals that visitors from other countries spent or withdrew cash with their credit cards for a total amount of €6,750,185,386.

The figure would be even higher if the INE included cash transactions and pocket money that tourists bring already changed from their countries of origin.

HOSBEC estimates that it would mean more than 55 per cent of the total, which is the percentage of tourist production that corresponds to Alicante within the Valencian Community.

The data of the Valencian Community is significantly better than those of the other Spanish regions, as it was the only area that improved the data recorded in the last pre-pandemic season.