By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 8:29
Tourists from the UK and France are the biggest spenders in Spain's Valencian region. Image: Per Bengtsson / Shutterstock.com
The figures for 2022 improve on those of the last year before the pandemic, and predictions are for an even better result in 2023.
Foreign tourists left the Valencian Community with more than €6,000 million in its pocket in 2022.
Records confirm the recovery of the sector after the effects of the pandemic surpassed those marked in 2019, the last year of normality before the outbreak of COVID.
An experimental study by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) reveals that visitors from other countries spent or withdrew cash with their credit cards for a total amount of €6,750,185,386.
The figure would be even higher if the INE included cash transactions and pocket money that tourists bring already changed from their countries of origin.
HOSBEC estimates that it would mean more than 55 per cent of the total, which is the percentage of tourist production that corresponds to Alicante within the Valencian Community.
The data of the Valencian Community is significantly better than those of the other Spanish regions, as it was the only area that improved the data recorded in the last pre-pandemic season.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.