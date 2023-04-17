By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 17:18

Trafalgar Square to host Mayor of London’s St George’s Day Celebrations. Image: Creative Photo Corner / Shutterstock.com

On Sunday, April 23, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, invites Londoners and visitors to the capital to enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly entertainment in Trafalgar Square to mark St George’s Day.



The Mayor confirmed the news on Monday, April 17, adding: “There will be a wide range of live music, entertainment and traditional food stalls.”

Family-friendly activities include an all-day silent disco, face painting, a dragon selfie station, an interactive Horrible Histories workshop, The Bonkers Balloon Science Show, interactive sessions of storytelling and The Knights Training School.

There will be a range of food and drink stalls, while visitors will also have the chance to sample food from kitchen demo sessions taking place over the course of the day, including crumpet making, banoffee pie, bubble and squeak, and one of Britain’s most favourite dishes, chicken tikka masala.

Sadiq Khan, said: “Our St George’s Day festivities are a wonderful celebration of everything that’s brilliant about England. I’m looking forward to welcoming Londoners and visitors to the heart of our nation’s capital for a full day of free, family-friendly events in Trafalgar Square.”