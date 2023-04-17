Update: The White Hart Inn in Grays, Essex with Golliwogs on display is vandalised

By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 8:45

Update: Pub with Golliwogs on display is vandalised Credit: Molly NZ/Shutterstock.com

The White Hart Inn in Grays, Essex was vandalised on Sunday.

Graffiti was painted onto the building and some windows were smashed.

Police are not ruling out that the vandalism is linked to the Golliwogs still on display. The owners of the White Hart Inn were previously investigated by police after a report of a hate crime in February.

As part of the investigation, Police removed the Golliwog collection from the pub, but landlady Benice Ryley said more Golliwogs had been donated to her and so she had put the new collection back on display.

Chris Ryley, who is the pub’s licensee, said “A mountain has been made out of a molehill.”

Last week the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman told MailOnline that Essex Police “should not be getting involved in this kind of nonsense” She said instead they should focus on “catching criminals.”

The police have denied being called out by Ms Braverman.

In a further twist, the Campaign for Real Ales (Camra) said it would not consider the pub for any awards or include it in its “Good Beer Guide” while “these discriminatory dolls continue to be on display.

Mrs Ryley said she didn’t understand what all the fuss was about and that the dolls were part of her childhood history. She said, “I am really angry because what they’ve taken away is valuable.”