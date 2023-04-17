By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 13:19
Young boy killed by ball in Bilbao school accident.
Credit:StockSnap/Pixabay.com
The boy was playing in the school playground at La Salle school in Sestao, Bilbao when he fell to the ground after a ball hit him and began to convulse before suffering a heart attack.
A call went out to the emergency services at around quarter past seven yesterday afternoon and they were on the scene in less than three minutes.
The Ertzaintza and the local police did their best to revive the boy, but he could not be resuscitated.
The boy was pronounced dead at 8.30 pm. A Psychologist was requested by health personnel to help treat the boy’s relatives.
The Ertzaintza has begun an investigation into the incident. They want to establish whether the boy was killed by the impact of the ball or if something occurred before the impact.
