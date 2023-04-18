Air Europa pilots in Spain will call a strike after negotiations finally break down

By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 22:16

Image of an Air Europa jet. Credit: Twitter@AirEuropa

After negotiations with the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA) finally broke down, Air Europa pilots are to go on strike in Spain.

It was announced today, Tuesday, April 18, that Air Europa pilots are to call a strike at all their bases and work centres across Spain. This industrial action will affect a workforce of between 610 and 640 workers.

Today’s decision was the result of a whole week spent trying to reach an agreement with the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA).

No dates were confirmed but it is believed that the pilots will walk out during the months of May and June. A statement from the Spanish Union of Air Line Pilots (Sepla), read: “This measure responds to the company’s zero interest in reaching an agreement that resolves the labour dispute, after the mediation promoted by SIMA at the company’s request”.

Sepla assured that it was “disheartening” to see how, in a last chance to avoid a strike, “airline managers have once again ignored the legitimate labour demands raised by the pilots”, to recover the loss of purchasing power of the workers.

They denounced that: “productivity is masked as a salary review and that pilots are forced to cede part of the legitimate rights signed in the fourth agreement, which generates worse working and salary conditions in the short and medium term”.

The union affirmed that this strike was: “a consequence of Air Europa’s immobility with the workers”. It will entail a high personal cost for the pilots, who are still suffering the consequences of the ERTE experienced during the pandemic.

This stoppage is a unanimous mandate that the pilots granted to Sepla in the assembly held in February. Likewise, the union demanded that the company called for a strike not serve as an excuse to coerce the workers.

The call comes at a time of great uncertainty since IAG intends to take over 100 per cent of the company, although that still depends on its being granted approval from Brussels. Iberia has assured that it will guarantee all jobs, but even so, nervousness is inevitable, as reported by elespanol.com.