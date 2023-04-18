Allergy awareness ahoy! Málaga mum launches inspirational children’s book

By Betty Henderson • 18 April 2023 • 11:00

The proud author and her son, James with her book which aims to raise awareness about life-threatening allergies. Photo credit: Karen Southall (via email)

ONE inspirational mum from Málaga is on a mission to raise awareness about life-threatening food allergies. Jay Dickens recently published a children’s book, entitled ‘The Peanut Pirate’, which follows the story of her son, nine-year-old James and his severe peanut allergy.

Jay Dickens penned the book about James’ severe condition as he started school. James recently started attending Sunlands International School in Cartama, where he received tremendous support from his classmates and teachers.

Jay originally started ‘The Allergy Adventures’ social media page on Facebook to connect with other parents with allergic children and raise awareness about the condition.

“The Peanut Pirate” is the first in a series of books that will follow James’ journey through his formative years at school as he copes with a life-threatening condition. Dickens launched the book on Monday, April 17.

The book is an essential read for parents and children alike, as it promotes understanding and support for those with food allergies. Food allergies affect approximately 2.5 per cent of the population worldwide, with peanut allergies being one of the most common.

Jay’s book is now available for purchase and is expected to make a significant impact in the community. The book can be purchased online.

James recently began Oral Immunotherapy Treatment with Dr. Isabella Fernandez de Alba in Granada, which allowed him to tolerate six peanuts per day.

Jay hopes that her book will inspire young readers to be more empathetic and supportive towards those with allergies. The Peanut Pirate is a must-read for parents and children, and its message is clear – awareness is key when it comes to understanding the issue.

She explained “The worry is constant – school parties, play dates with friends, school trips – and the fear he may come into contact with peanuts accidentally. He carries an epi-pen but that can be quite scary for other kids until they understand why and how it works.

Awareness is the key and hopefully my book will help young kids understand allergies a bit more and the fact everyone is different”.

Jay’s efforts to raise awareness about food allergies extend beyond her book. She continues to use ‘The Allergy Adventures’ social media page to share information, resources, and support for families.

By advocating for more research and treatment options for those with allergies, Jay hopes to create a safer and more inclusive world for sufferers.