Are established Cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Avalanche at risk of being outshined by newcomers like Dogetti?

By Guest Writer • 18 April 2023 • 10:00

Cryptocurrencies that have a fixed place in the market are doing all that they can to remain relevant and keep people interacting with their platforms. But are cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Avalanche (AVAX) at risk of having the spotlight stolen from newcomers like Dogetti (DETI)?

Avalanche: Blockchain technology on another level

Avalanche is a decentralised platform that is much faster than others. Thought of as an established rival to Ethereum, the Avalanche network is significantly more effective. With a processing speed of 6,500 transactions per second compared to Ethereum’s 15 transactions per second, Avalanche processes transactions more quickly.

Despite being the native token of the Avalanche network, AVAX is also compatible with other blockchains like Ethereum. Due to the quickness and ability to process numerous transactions simultaneously, investors frequently buy in bulk, which makes Avalanche less expensive overall.

Analysing Avalanche’s price changes, the coin seems to be on a bullish trend. Because of the high volatility of the market, the price fluctuated wildly between a low of $17 and reached a high of $19.68. Things can take a turn for Avalanche at any point in time.

Shiba Inu: The Metaverse coming soon

More than just a charming Japanese dog breed or even a popular internet meme, the Shiba Inu has a rich history. Shiba Inu, which currently ranks at position 15 among all recognised cryptocurrency assets, has gradually made a name for itself as one of the top cryptocurrencies available today. Shiba Inu tokens, unlike Bitcoin (BTC), were intended to have an abundant supply, and there is an outrageous one quadrillion of them in circulation right now.

Shiba Inu also has its own NFT collection, which includes over 10,000 NFTs documented on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiboshis are these NFTs, and each has its distinctive characteristics, personalities, and histories. The mobile game “Shiba Eternity” also allows for in-game entertainment using Shiboshis. In this online card game, participants can engage in conflict and contend for rewards.

Future developments imply that the debut of Shib: The Metaverse on the Shiba Inu platform is imminent. As a matter of fact, Shiba Inu creators have recently announced the launch of the platform, which should be happening by the end of 2023. Despite this, the entire metaverse platform won’t be fully complete, as it is still a work in progress and it takes a large amount of time to develop. Players will have the opportunity to build, design and play with each other, as well as get a pick of over 100,000 plots of land which can then be used to generate a passive income.

Who let the Dogetti out?

Shiba Inu isn’t the only dog meme coin trying to dominate the world of NFTs and metaverse spaces. Dogetti (DETI) is coming for the top dog spot in crypto by allowing the digital Dogetti (DETI) puppies to be purchased, exchanged and sold for either crypto or fiat currencies. Shortly developers will create an update where these NFTs will be able to reproduce, therefore making more unique companions as well as a consistent income stream.

Dogetti (DETI) is all about giving back, which is why Don Eloni Dogetti himself has set up charity wallets which will receive two per cent of all transactions. Investors are then given the authority to delegate which charities will receive the funding. A further two per cent will be assigned to individuals in their Dogetti wallets for staking tokens. Meaning that a passive income can be made for keeping tokens in accounts.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

