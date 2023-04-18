By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 21:50
Armed cops deployed as two dogs maul SIX people 'randomly' in Winson Green area of Birmingham
Armed police officers were rapidly deployed to a location in the Winson Green district of Birmingham at around 2:30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, April 18. West Midlands Police responded to reports of two dogs randomly attacking and mauling six people outside a school.
According to Birmingham Live, one person posted on social media that two ‘large dogs’ attacked him in the vicinity of Dudley Road this afternoon. Another witness told the news outlet that they observed dogs “roaming” the area and “attacking at random”. The injured people – believed to include a child – were treated at the scene before being transferred to a hospital.
As reported by Birmingham Live, a statement from the force confirmed: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after a number of people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs”.
“We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30pm today (April 18), following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people”.
“An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Five other people have been presented at the hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening. We have seized two dogs and both have been taken to secure kennels”.
“We are investigating the incident and appeal for anyone with any information to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2743 of April 18”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.