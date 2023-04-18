By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 21:50

Armed cops deployed as two dogs maul SIX people 'randomly' in Winson Green area of Birmingham

Six people were treated for injuries and hospitalised in the Winson Green area of Birmingham after dogs attacked and mauled them.

Armed police officers were rapidly deployed to a location in the Winson Green district of Birmingham at around 2:30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, April 18. West Midlands Police responded to reports of two dogs randomly attacking and mauling six people outside a school.

According to Birmingham Live, one person posted on social media that two ‘large dogs’ attacked him in the vicinity of Dudley Road this afternoon. Another witness told the news outlet that they observed dogs “roaming” the area and “attacking at random”. The injured people – believed to include a child – were treated at the scene before being transferred to a hospital.

As reported by Birmingham Live, a statement from the force confirmed: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after a number of people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs”.

“We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30pm today (April 18), following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people”.

“An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Five other people have been presented at the hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening. We have seized two dogs and both have been taken to secure kennels”.

“We are investigating the incident and appeal for anyone with any information to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2743 of April 18”.