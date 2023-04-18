As Big Eyes Coin’s presale nears its end, can this adorable feline cryptocurrency rival Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

By Guest Writer • 18 April 2023 • 10:30

Meme coins have gained significant traction in the cryptocurrency market in recent years, bringing a lighthearted element to an industry that has traditionally been dominated by heavyweight players such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite their origins rooted in humour, meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have become immensely popular and have established a significant presence in the crypto landscape.

With the introduction of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin centred around cats, investor interest has already been aroused, even prior to its official launch. The project has shown remarkable performance during its presale phase and is scheduled to go live on exchanges on June 3, 2023. Given BIG’s potential for success, it is worthwhile to compare its prospects with those of established meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Big Eyes Coin’s presale drawing to a close: A potential investment opportunity to consider

Investors were drawn to Big Eyes Coin’s investment potential and project roadmap, which aims to create a straightforward DeFi ecosystem. The coin’s presale phase, which offered a solid investment opportunity, managed to raise more than $33 million. The presale’s success can be attributed to the attractive incentives provided to community members, such as the END300 bonus code, which grants investors up to 300% more BIG tokens on their purchases.

Despite its cute cat theme and community appeal, Big Eyes Coin boasts a comprehensive ecosystem that includes DeFi projects and NFTs. Additionally, the project has committed to donating 5% of its liquidity to environmental causes, highlighting its dedication to making a positive impact.

The supreme ruler of Meme Coins: Dogecoin

Dogecoin was initially created as a comedic effort to inject some levity into the typically serious world of cryptocurrencies, which were primarily dominated by Bitcoin and Ethereum. Nevertheless, since its inception in 2013, the currency has transformed from a mere joke to a legitimate investment opportunity.

In addition, Dogecoin’s acceptance as a payment method is increasing, with notable personalities such as Elon Musk lending their support. In fact, when Musk recently changed his Twitter profile picture to the Dogecoin Shiba Inu icon, the token’s value rose by over 30%.

Furthermore, Dogecoin is gradually constructing its own ecosystem capable of supporting decentralised applications and accommodating DeFi projects.

Shiba Inu: The Cryptocurrency challenging dogecoin’s dominance

All meme coins that followed in the footsteps of Dogecoin sought to leverage its success in some form. Shiba Inu is a meme coin that bears resemblance to Dogecoin, not only in terms of its emblem but also in its tokenomics.

The declaration of Metaverse, a virtual realm being developed by Shiba Inu, has led to a rise in SHIB’s worth, in addition to speculation about token burns.

Presently, SHIB holds the 14th rank in market capitalisation and is evaluated at $0.00001139.

Investing in Big Eyes Coin is crucial, and prompt action is necessary – Here’s why

Big Eyes Coin is a meme-based cryptocurrency that stands out from its major counterparts, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, due to its unique features. Unlike DOGE and SHIB, BIG has a limited supply of 200 billion, which creates a sense of scarcity. Moreover, BIG aims to transition wealth from the traditional financial system to DeFi, making it a valuable asset.

The success of BIG’s presale is a testament to investors’ confidence in the project. However, the opportunity to invest in BIG is quickly closing. This presents an ideal opportunity for investors to join the BIG community and enhance their cryptocurrency investment portfolios.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

