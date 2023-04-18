BREAKING: Beijing hospital fire kills 21 people

By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 16:37

Credit: Ifeng News/Twitter

Beijing Changfeng Hospital was the scene of a horrific fire which has so far resulted in the deaths of 21 people.

Today on Tuesday, April 18, the alarm was raised at 12:57 pm as the Fire and Rescue Brigade of Beijing‘s Fengtai district, including public security, health, emergency, and other departments rapidly arrived at the scene, according to China Daily.

At around 1:33 pm, it was officially announced that the fire was extinguished. The rescue operation continued for another two hours until 3:30 pm.

71 patients were successfully evacuated from the inpatient department in the east building of the hospital and transferred to a safe site. Tragically despite the best efforts of medical professionals, at least 21 people were reported to have been killed in the blaze.

Eyewitnesses filmed the incident and posted the footage on Twitter. Video footage shows the victims frantically lowering themselves out of the burning building on bedsheets and ladders as the fire brigade rush to their help.

Video images courtesy of Ifeng News/Twitter

The reason for the fire is as yet unknown, with experts currently investigating the cause.