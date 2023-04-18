BREAKING: Beijing hospital fire kills 21 people

By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 16:37
Credit: Ifeng News/Twitter
Today on Tuesday, April 18, the alarm was raised at 12:57 pm as the Fire and Rescue Brigade of Beijing‘s Fengtai district, including public security, health, emergency, and other departments rapidly arrived at the scene, according to China Daily.
At around 1:33 pm, it was officially announced that the fire was extinguished. The rescue operation continued for another two hours until 3:30 pm.
71 patients were successfully evacuated from the inpatient department in the east building of the hospital and transferred to a safe site. Tragically despite the best efforts of medical professionals, at least 21 people were reported to have been killed in the blaze.
Eyewitnesses filmed the incident and posted the footage on Twitter. Video footage shows the victims frantically lowering themselves out of the burning building on bedsheets and ladders as the fire brigade rush to their help.
Twenty-one people have died as of 6 p.m. in Beijing after a fire broke out in a hospital. The open fire at the scene has been extinguished, and on-site rescue work was over. 71 patients were evacuated and transferred.
The cause of the accident is under further investigation. pic.twitter.com/NqMAZ0hDrO
— Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) April 18, 2023
Twenty-one people have died as of 6 p.m. in Beijing after a fire broke out in a hospital. The open fire at the scene has been extinguished, and on-site rescue work was over. 71 patients were evacuated and transferred.
The cause of the accident is under further investigation. pic.twitter.com/NqMAZ0hDrO
— Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) April 18, 2023
Video images courtesy of Ifeng News/Twitter
The reason for the fire is as yet unknown, with experts currently investigating the cause.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.