EU Ambassador to Sudan attacked at his residence in Khartoum as violence continues

As violence continues in the country, the EU Ambassador to Sudan was reportedly attacked at his residence in Khartoum.

As reported this Monday, April 17, on the Twitter account of Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, the EU Ambassador to Sudan was attacked at his residence. No further indication was given as to the scale of this incident.

“A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in #Sudan was assaulted in his own residency. This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law”, the head of European diplomacy tweeted.

Borrell had posted another message just two hours previously, commenting on the violence that hit the Sudanese capital of Khartoum over the weekend.

“Civilians in #Sudan urgently need a ceasefire in order to be safe and allow space for mediation. The EU is working to persuade each side to consider a humanitarian pause and to encourage dialogue. Protection of civilians is an obligation under international humanitarian law”.

On Sunday 15, the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Reaction Force (RSF) in Khartoum escalated. Both sides suffered dead and injured, including civilians.

Volker Perthes, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan, said that 180 people were killed and 1,800 injured in three days of armed conflict in Sudan. Battles have been raging between the government’s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to gazeta.ru.

Relations between the civilian and military components of the government in Sudan remain tense following a failed coup attempt in September 2020.

Sudan has not had a functioning government since October 2021 when the military sacked the transitional government of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and declared a state of emergency.