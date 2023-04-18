The SEK and over a hundred police officers have been on duty in Duisburg since early evening. The incident occurred in the Old Town district of Schwanenstrasse in Altstadt at around 5:30pm local time, as reported by WDR.

A tweet from Essen Police read: “Currently, a larger #Polizeieinsatz in #DU -Fahrn takes place. The Essen police took over the operation. We ask the population to avoid the area around Schwanenstrasse”.

Derzeit findet ein größerer #Polizeieinsatz in #DU-Fahrn statt. Die Polizei Essen hat den Einsatz übernommen. Wir bitten die Bevölkerung den Bereich um die Schwanenstraße großräumig zu meiden. #DU1804 — Polizei NRW DU (@polizei_nrw_du) April 18, 2023

Another tweet read: “Current #Polizeieinsatz in Schwanenstraße – #DU -Altstadt: According to the current status, there was an attack in one #Fitnessstudio in which people were injured. #DU1804“.

Aktueller #Polizeieinsatz in der Schwanenstraße – #DU-Altstadt: In einem #Fitnessstudio kam es nach aktuellem Stand zu einem Angriff bei dem Personen verletzt wurden. #DU1804 https://t.co/8FI8ZmzIWU — Polizei NRW E (@Polizei_NRW_E) April 18, 2023

According to the Essen police, two perpetrators are said to have visited the gym in the city centre and stabbed visitors indiscriminately. They subsequently fled and are still at large.

There are said to have been several injuries on the premises. The exact number has not been clarified nor whether there could be fatalities involved. Some unconfirmed online reports suggest that four people were stabbed.

Parts of Duisburg city centre are completely cordoned off. At least two police helicopters are in the air as the police attempt to locate those responsible.