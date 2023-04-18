By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 20:12
MASSIVE police operation in German city of Duisburg after mass stabbing incident in a gym
A large-scale police operation is underway in the German city of Duisburg this Tuesday evening, April 18. Armed individuals are said to have entered a gym and stabbed several people before fleeing the scene.
The SEK and over a hundred police officers have been on duty in Duisburg since early evening. The incident occurred in the Old Town district of Schwanenstrasse in Altstadt at around 5:30pm local time, as reported by WDR.
A tweet from Essen Police read: “Currently, a larger #Polizeieinsatz in #DU -Fahrn takes place. The Essen police took over the operation. We ask the population to avoid the area around Schwanenstrasse”.
Another tweet read: “Current #Polizeieinsatz in Schwanenstraße – #DU -Altstadt: According to the current status, there was an attack in one #Fitnessstudio in which people were injured. #DU1804“.
According to the Essen police, two perpetrators are said to have visited the gym in the city centre and stabbed visitors indiscriminately. They subsequently fled and are still at large.
There are said to have been several injuries on the premises. The exact number has not been clarified nor whether there could be fatalities involved. Some unconfirmed online reports suggest that four people were stabbed.
Parts of Duisburg city centre are completely cordoned off. At least two police helicopters are in the air as the police attempt to locate those responsible.
Share this story
