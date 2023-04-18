By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 19:46
Students told 'shelter in place' with armed man barricaded in Riverside City College in California
As reported by Riverside City College, California, on its Twitter account, an armed man was spotted on the campus football field. This led to students being instructed to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the location. There was no credible threat mentioned to anybody at the facility located on the 4800 block of Magnolia Avenue.
According to nbclosangeles.com, officers from Riverside Police encountered an individual near a tunnel or canal close to the college grounds. Riverside City College Police subsequently reported that he had barricaded himself in a room on the facilty.
A tweet from the facility read: “RCCD Urgent Alert: There has been an incident at Riverside City College, please shelter in place. More information to follow”. This was followed by another: “RCCD Alert: Police activities near the RCC football field. Shelt-in-place until further notice”.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
