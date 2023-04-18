BREAKING: EU Ambassador to Sudan attacked at his residence in Khartoum Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Students told ‘shelter in place’ with armed man barricaded in Riverside City College in California

By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 19:46

Students told 'shelter in place' with armed man barricaded in Riverside City College in California

An armed man has reportedly barricaded himself at Riverside City College campus in California leading to students being urged to shelter in place.

 

As reported by Riverside City College, California, on its Twitter account, an armed man was spotted on the campus football field. This led to students being instructed to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the location. There was no credible threat mentioned to anybody at the facility located on the 4800 block of Magnolia Avenue.

According to nbclosangeles.com, officers from Riverside Police encountered an individual near a tunnel or canal close to the college grounds. Riverside City College Police subsequently reported that he had barricaded himself in a room on the facilty.

A tweet from the facility read: “RCCD Urgent Alert: There has been an incident at Riverside City College, please shelter in place. More information to follow”. This was followed by another: “RCCD Alert: Police activities near the RCC football field. Shelt-in-place until further notice”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading