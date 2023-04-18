British man dead after drinking shots in Krakow, Poland

By Julia Cameron • 18 April 2023 • 12:07

British man dead after deinking shots in Poland. Credit: Sorbis/Shutterstock.com

The man who has only been identified as Mark C, aged 32, visited a club called Wild Nights in Krakow, Poland with a friend.

When he got into the club in Krakow, which had free entry he was immediately offered drinks by the club staff. He was already drunk at that time and at first, refused to drink.

However, he was persuaded and started drinking shots and after consuming 22 of them he fell unconscious. While he was lying on the floor, he was robbed of around 2,200 zloty which is about £420.

The National Prosecutors Office in Poland confirmed that Mark’s blood alcohol level was at least 0.4 per cent which is considered to be lethal.

The Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP) said that clubs were running a racket organised by crime groups in which they would get customers drunk before stealing their money and that there had been 58 arrests in a series of raids on nightclubs.

Among the people arrested was the group who forced Mark to drink the shots that led to his death.

They said in a statement: “One of the leads investigated by the investigators in the case concerns the victim, who was driven to a state of intoxication, causing loss of consciousness and then death as a result of acute alcohol poisoning.”

They went on to say “The man was not given medical assistance during the incident. Provisional arrests were made against those suspected of this act.”

The investigation is still being carried out.