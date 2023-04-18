British travellers entering the EU: post-Brexit border checks pushed back

By David Laycork • 18 April 2023 • 21:19
Image of train ready to enter the channel tunnel
Credit: Tony Hisgett/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
With implementation originally planned for 2021, EES seems very unlikely to be functional until at least 2024. This is good news for British travellers entering the EU. Although a formal announcement is expected in June, a number of EU states have already expressed concern that the process will vastly reduce their border efficiency.
Although some believe that the system might come into effect in May 2024, there is much opposition in France, which will host the Olympic Games in Paris that summer. With many thousands of athletes and sports fans arriving for this event, the new EES could prove very problematic for French border control.
With the next online meeting regarding the EES due in May 2023, there is the chance of a further postponement of the system’s implementation until November 2024. This will please a number of EU and non-EU countries as well as British travellers entering the EU.
As Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port Of Dover, told The Independent: “The introduction of the European entry/exit system with a set of biometric controls – that’s going to present some challenges. We still have some way to go before we’re confident in a solution being delivered.”
Though the EES system was in development before the Brexit vote, it would appear that it might only worsen the added bureaucracy at British borders that the decision to leave the European Union has caused.
The system was originally designed to further secure borders of the Schengen Area and register fingerprints, facial biometrics, and the time and date of entry and exit. This is expected to be followed by the Etias or Eurovisa permit at the cost of 7€.
With many many obstacles and opponents to EES, we currently wait for an announcement later this year as to when this project is likely to be implemented. In the meantime for British travellers, entering the EU remains that little bit simpler.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.