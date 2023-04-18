British travellers entering the EU: post-Brexit border checks pushed back

By David Laycork • 18 April 2023 • 21:19

Image of train ready to enter the channel tunnel Credit: Tony Hisgett/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

British travellers entering the EU look won’t currently be required to undergo fingerprint and biometric checks, as Europe’s entry/exit system (EES) looks to be further delayed.

With implementation originally planned for 2021, EES seems very unlikely to be functional until at least 2024. This is good news for British travellers entering the EU. Although a formal announcement is expected in June, a number of EU states have already expressed concern that the process will vastly reduce their border efficiency.

Although some believe that the system might come into effect in May 2024, there is much opposition in France, which will host the Olympic Games in Paris that summer. With many thousands of athletes and sports fans arriving for this event, the new EES could prove very problematic for French border control.

With the next online meeting regarding the EES due in May 2023, there is the chance of a further postponement of the system’s implementation until November 2024. This will please a number of EU and non-EU countries as well as British travellers entering the EU.

As Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port Of Dover, told The Independent: “The introduction of the European entry/exit system with a set of biometric controls – that’s going to present some challenges. We still have some way to go before we’re confident in a solution being delivered.”

Though the EES system was in development before the Brexit vote, it would appear that it might only worsen the added bureaucracy at British borders that the decision to leave the European Union has caused.

The system was originally designed to further secure borders of the Schengen Area and register fingerprints, facial biometrics, and the time and date of entry and exit. This is expected to be followed by the Etias or Eurovisa permit at the cost of 7€.

With many many obstacles and opponents to EES, we currently wait for an announcement later this year as to when this project is likely to be implemented. In the meantime for British travellers, entering the EU remains that little bit simpler.