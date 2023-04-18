Morcilla mania: Canillas de Aceituno to celebrate unique culinary festival

By Betty Henderson • 18 April 2023 • 14:00

PREPARE for a mouth-watering weekend in Canillas de Aceituno as the town celebrates the 33rd Day of Morcilla on Sunday, April 30.

This year’s edition of the unique festival will see more than 5,500 servings of the famous Spanish blood sausage offered to visitors.

The local Mayor, Vicente Campos proudly announced that “We have acquired 350 kilograms of morcilla and will be serving up 5,500 delicious portions paired with more than 100 litres of local wine and 1,200 litres of beer. In addition, our bars and restaurants will be offering various dishes made with morcilla, such as baked goat, fennel stew, and oil cakes to showcase our rich gastronomy”.

This year’s celebration promises to be extra special, as the beloved Virgen de la Cabeza will be named the honorary Mayor of the town during a special religious ceremony.

Celebrations begin on Saturday, April 29 with more than 700 servings of paella and lively performances by renowned Andalucían artists. On Sunday, the day will kick off with the patron saint’s mass, followed by a procession before the highly-anticipated morcilla tasting at 2:15pm in the Plaza de la Constitución.

The morcilla tasting is the highlight of the festival, offering visitors a chance to sample the delicious blood sausage and experience the unique flavours of the region.

The festival was the scene of a viral video last year which made national news, after a young girl was asked to share her favourite thing about her town.

The festival has a deep cultural significance for the people of Canillas de Aceituno. The festival is a celebration of the town’s rich culinary traditions and pays homage to one of the most beloved foods in the region. It has become one of the most anticipated events on the local calendar.

The town’s beautiful narrow streets and white-washed buildings are a nod to its Moorish past, and visitors to the town can explore its charming historic sites and learn about its unique cultural heritage while enjoying the unique culinary event.