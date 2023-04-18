Couple behead themselves in Indian suicide

By Julia Cameron • 18 April 2023 • 7:29

Couple behead themselves in suicide pact in India Credit: Wikipedia Commons

An Indian couple have been reported as victims of suicide after using a homemade guillotine to sever their own heads.

Police in India confirmed the suicide was part of a sacrificial ritual to the god, Shiva. Shiva is the Hindu god of destruction.

The sub-Inspector of Vinchiya police, Indrajitsinh Jadeja, told the Hindustan Times that the couple, a farmer Hemubhai Makwana 38 and his wife, Hansaben, 35 had been praying every day for the past year in a shrine they had built on their property.

They used the device to behead themselves at sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“The couple first prepared a fire altar before putting their heads under a guillotine-like mechanism held by a rope. It is believed they pulled up the blades of the guillotine themselves and released in such a manner, that their heads fell into a havan kund.”

A havan kund is a traditional fire pit. Worshippers use the fire pit during rituals where offerings are made to please the gods.

The couple were said to have left a note saying their deaths were by suicide and that nobody else was involved. They also asked their parents to look after their children, 12 and 13, who found the headless bodies when they returned home. They are now with their maternal uncle.

Mr Jadeja confirmed that enquiries in India were still underway.