Double gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes in ‘constant pain’

By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 15:25

Kelly Holmes Credit: Wikipedia - By Kelly_Holmes_at_Athens_2004.jpg: Russell Garnerderivative work: MachoCarioca (talk) - Kelly_Holmes_at_Athens_2004.jpg, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10291638

Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes has candidly spoken about the condition she said is ‘killing’ her.

The double Olympic champion said she is experiencing ‘constant pain’ and night sweats, as reported by the Mail Online, Tuesday, April 18.

The 52-year-old former world-class athlete said ‘I think perimenopause is killing me at the moment. As much as I’m in denial, it definitely has had an effect on my body.’

Holmes who celebrates her fifty-third birthday tomorrow confided that she has ‘body aches, pains, like constant pain throughout the body, feeling lethargic.

‘Last week, I started getting the sweats, which I’m not happy about, only at night. I’m thinking “This isn’t good”. And it makes you more irritable. You feel like you’re not yourself.’

After winning two Olympic gold medals in Athens in 2004 for both the 800m and 1500m, Holmes retired from professional athletics in 2005.

Dame Kelly now spends her time as an ambassador for Nuffield Health and is urging people to take just an extra five minutes a day for the sake of their health with the Find 5 campaign.

She added that she has found the perimenopause very difficult ‘as someone who is in tune with their body. I think I’m in denial of age completely.

‘Doing some exercise is really important for people with perimenopause. You do as much as you can to combat it, so I go in the gym.’

However, she added with caution, ‘Sometimes I feel so knackered, it’s easy just to not do it. I give myself more rest these days than I’ve ever given, because I think that’s really important.’

An important, but difficult subject to talk about is mental health and previously Dame Kelly has been open about her own mental health, said, ‘The one thing with the hormonal changes, and men get it as well at certain ages, hormonal changes in the body can really affect your mental health.’

Menopausal transition or perimenopause usually begins several years before actual menopause. It commonly starts in women’s 40s, or even earlier.

The average length of perimenopause is 4 years, but for some women this stage can last for up to 10 years.