By Julia Cameron • 18 April 2023 • 11:34

Ex- footballer in drunken smash in Teeside, UK. Credit: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com

A former footballer drove into the window of a local co-op store while drunk.

Ex-Premier striker Danny Graham was almost three times over the legal limit when he drove through glass doors at a Co-Op Village store in Wynard, Teeside.

His black Land Rover shattered the glass window and destroyed several shelves containing food and wine.

Luckily no one was hurt although minutes earlier a customer had been standing at the spot with their dog.

Graham, who started his football career with Middlesbrough FC also played for Swansea, Sunderland, and Blackburn.

The dad of three said he had been out for a game of golf and then went back to the house of a friend to enjoy some drinks. He said he intended to get a taxi home, but instead, he got behind the wheel.

When his blood was taken, he had not less than 230mg of alcohol in 100ml. The legal limit is 80mg. Following the crash, he was arrested and spent the night in prison before being released in the morning.

Graham, 37 said to Teesside Magistrates Court “I can’t remember why I drove my car after drinking.” He admitted having around ten pints.

Magistrates also heard that the Co-op had to shut for five days after the incident and as a result had lost around £32,000.

Graham was very apologetic said his solicitor. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was given a 12-month community order, banned from driving for 24 months and also given a 90-day drinking ban.