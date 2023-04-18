By Julia Cameron • 18 April 2023 • 8:53
Forced pre-payment meters not allowed for the over 85s.
Credit: Paul Maguire/Shutterstock.com
New rules also state that energy companies must try to contact a customer at least ten times and conduct a “site welfare visit” before forcibly installing the new pre-payment meters.
Workers from the energy companies will also be required to wear bodycam or sound recorders so that it is clear that the new regulator rules regarding installations are being adhered to.
People who have a health condition which could get worse by living in the cold or those who require a continuous supply of electricity for medical equipment will not be forced to have a pre-paid meter installed.
The rules regarding meter installation have been changed because existing rules were possibly being ignored. The Times newspaper investigated cases where debt collectors were being sent to homes and installers were forcing their way into homes where there were vulnerable people.
When the report came to light British Gas’s parent company Centrica, apologised on Sky News.
Pre-payment meters are pay-as-you-go and need top-up payments to get gas and electricity. They are installed usually for customers who are in debt so that their bills don’t get any higher.
But the new guidelines haven’t gone down well with everybody. Scope, the disability equality charity says: “This process will still allow energy companies to install pre-payment meters in some disabled households.”
“We want to see the forced installation of meters and remote switching banned outright for disabled people.”
