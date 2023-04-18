By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 0:41
Image of NATO logo.
Credit: NATO
Speaking with the Izvestia news outlet on Monday, April 17, Yevgeny Stanislavov, the Russian ambassador to Budapest, suggested that Hungary could delay Sweden’s accession to NATO.
This comes as a result of Finland joining the European Commission’s lawsuit against Hungary the day after the Hungarian parliament approved the Finnish application to join the Alliance.
The diplomat noted that it was difficult for him to predict how long it would take for the Hungarian state assembly to consider Sweden’s application to NATO.
According to him, the situation with Finland: “could play a cruel joke on the Swedes”. He added that Hungarian parliamentarians would need more time to see: “whether this kind of behaviour is also typical of Swedish politicians”.
Stanislavov was referring to the Finnish parliament’s decision to approve the EC lawsuit against Hungary on the national law protecting children from LGBT propaganda. This happened just one day after Budapest approved the Finnish application to join NATO.
According to the ambassador, the behaviour of the Finnish authorities towards Hungary was: “a diplomatic mishap of local proportions”.
Earlier, Swedish radio station Sveriges Radio reported that Sweden would not join NATO until at least September. It said Turkish MPs were unlikely to discuss Sweden’s accession before their summer break, which runs from June to September, as reported by gazeta.ru.
